Myles has launched second volume of Bagenalstown book

By Charlie Keegan

IN October 2020, Myles Kavanagh launched a book about Bagenalstown, the town that has been his home for the past 55 years. The book title was Bagenalstown: A step back in time, sub-titled People, churches, land, buildings, mountain, river and canal**.

Now, Myles from Oak Grove, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown is about to launch his second book on his adopted town, which carries the simple title Bagenalstown: A step back in time, Book 2.

Myles told The Nationalist that the book “was conceived after the successful birth of its forerunner”, adding: “I have decided that the introduction to book two should be an echo and a step back to the same introduction of just a year ago.”

The new book covers a variety of subjects relating to the life of the Barrowside town.

The first chapter deals with the McGraths of Bagenalstown, a greatly benevolent family to the people of the town and surrounding area. The McGrath name is maintained in the town through the local McGrath Memorial Hall, opened in 1945, and the McGrath Park sports complex on the outskirts of the town.

In 1908, renowned mathematician Joseph McGrath was appointed first registrar of the National University of Ireland (NUI) and was knighted by King George V in 1911.

A chapter is devoted to the local area of Wells, where burials are still conducted in the cemetery beside the Carlow/Kilkenny road. Wells has a close connection to the people of Bagenalstown.

There will be genuine local interest among senior citizens in the chapter dealing with the town’s former Railway Hotel.

A chapter is devoted to the convent, home for so long of the Presentation Sisters in the town; a chapter on Thomas Singleton focuses on the prominence this man gained through his involvement in a number of enterprises that were beneficial to the town; and the former district hospital on Royal Oak Road, now St Lazarian’s House, is also featured in the new book. St Lazarian’s House was established by the parish for the welfare of the elderly within the community.

There is a chapter on Jane and Jacob Tyndall, who were from Leighlinbridge but came to reside in Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, where they resided in a house provided for them by Philip Newton of Dunleckney Manor. The former Casey’s Brewery, which was located at Dunleckney Maltings, existed in the 19th century on the banks of the River Barrow and is also featured.

A chapter on Moneybeg, an area situated on the outskirts of the town, provides interesting reading and has a close association to the Irish name for the town. There is also a chapter dealing with the Connolly family, who have a long and proud business tradition in Bagenalstown dating back to 1825 and continuing to this day.

A chapter on Fenagh village deals with the Pack-Beresford family and estate. The previous owner of the estate, Denis Williams, was elected a member for Carlow Co Council at a by-election in 1862 and Denis Robert, who became owner of the family estate in Fenagh in 1881, was a noted entomologist and arachnologist.

The chapter also deals with William Butler, the amateur architect of Fenagh, who was a tenant of the Pack-Beresford family. Butler designed additions that were added to the Beresford family home of Fenagh Lodge and was the architect of the 21 prize-winning cottages of Fenagh village.

There is a chapter devoted to Nurney and surrounding lands– Nurney is located within the parish bounds of Bagenalstown.

Finally, there is a chapter on Barrow navigation, one of the ‘three sisters’ which flows serenely through Bagenalstown.

The 188-page production is the fourth book penned by Myles Kavanagh. For the centenary of Ballinabranna Gaelic Football Club, he wrote Baile na Brannnach Centenary Celebrations, which also dealt with the local history and organisations in the area.

His second publication was The Blackstairs, Springmount and Surroundings, which Myles published in May 2018. Myles is a native of Townalosset, Enniscorthy and that book centres on the Springmount/Killane area of Co Wexford.

A retired primary school principal, Myles first taught in Clohamon National School outside Bunclody before taking up a teaching appointment in Garryhill, Co Carlow. He was appointed principal in Ballinabranna National School on 1 January 1975, where he served until his retirement on 1 September 1997.

Myles spent 11 years as a missionary volunteer in Tanzania and Kenya, taking in the years 1997 to 2008.

The front page of the publication features Main Street, Bagenalstown, with the back page being devoted to the canal area in the town. The typesetting, layout and design for the book is by John Kelly and it is printed by Carlow Printing Company, Strawhall Industrial Estate, Carlow.

The book costs €15 and is on sale in local Bagenalstown outlets – The Little Shop, Rea’s Department Store, Rose Kavanagh’s Shop, Connolly’s SuperValu and McCullagh’s Spar. It is also be available in O’Shea’s Centra, Borris, at Centra in Carlow town and in Hickson’s SuperValu, Bridge Street, Tullow.