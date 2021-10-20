Teenage boy to go on trial for alleged murder of woman on Custom House Quay

Eoin Reynolds

A 15-year-old boy accused of the murder of a mother-of-two who was stabbed on her walk home from work will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next year.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared at a brief hearing in the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning charged with the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj on January 20th, 2021.

Ms Tserendorj, a Mongolian national who lived in Dublin for a number of years, died at the Mater Hospital two weeks after she was stabbed at the CHQ building on Custom House Quay in Dublin.

She had been on her way home from work at 9:30pm when the stabbing occurred.

The accused also faces charges of possession of a knife and robbery arising out of the same incident. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 14th, 2022.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he wanted to ensure that the trial is conducted in an appropriate way considering the accused is a child.

He said he is also anxious that the case be dealt with quickly and asked for progress update from lawyers involved in the trial on January 17th.