Annual Heather Cowan awards presented to young parishioners

By Elizabeth Lee

NINETEEN young people from Graiguecullen/Killeshin were recently awarded a Heather Cowan Award medal by the parish youth ministry team. This was the third year the parish presented the awards in memory of a very special young person, Heather Cowan, who passed away three years ago. “Heather was an exceptional young person whose enthusiasm, positivity and commitment to our parish will always be remembered,” said youth ministry co-ordinator Cathríona Kelly.

“In her short life, Heather was a committed altar server and member of the Graiguecullen children’s choir. She also played the role of Mary, the mother of God, in our children’s stations of the cross at Easter. She was a kind, friendly, helpful person, who was always first to volunteer for any task with a smile on her face.”

The awards were presented by Heather’s father David Cowan to the young people during a special midweek Mass with their families, in recognition of their outstanding dedication and work in the parish.

Since making their Confirmation and committing themselves to their faith, over the past six years they have continued to be involved in the various ministries as readers, ministers of Holy Communion, social media operators, leaders of the children’s choir, members of the youth choir, Sunday school leaders and most recently as stewards and helping with sanitising in both St Clare’s and Holy Cross churches.

Nicola Byrne from the parish and youth ministry team created a jar of positivity to give to each award-winner.

“This jar contains 52 inspiring, uplifting quotes, ranging from pieces of scripture to the words of well-known activists and leaders,” said Nicola.

“Pick just one quote each week and allow that message to guide you through your day and remind you of how unique each one of you are. By simply reading a positive affirmation each week, you send a message to your brain to tell it to take note! The more you do this, the more you will begin to see the positive side of any situation first. In fact, you will start to actively look for the positives. Our hope is that this jar will help you start each week with some inspiration, some joy and with a smile on your face.”

To conclude the ceremony, Heather’s mum Mary shared words of encouragement and affirmation with the young people and thanked them for keeping Heather’s memory very much alive. She wished them every blessing as they journey from secondary school to the next stage of their education, work life or wherever their path takes them.

“May these young people continue to be an integral part of their parish for many years to come,” said Mary.

This year’s recipients were: Presentation College, Askea – Ben Hovenden, Damian Korus, Jodie Dooley Salter.

St Mary’s Academy CBS – Brian Power, Jack Brennan, Matthew Keogh.

St Mary’s College, Knockbeg – Bill Fitzgerald, David McDonald, Seán Dollard, Shane Buggy.

St Leo’s College – Becky Fahy, Ceara Nolan, Ciara Birney, Katie O’Sullivan, Lauren Walsh, Roksana Segiet, Sarah Whelan, Alicia Gordon, Zuzanna Wisniewska.

Full gallery of all the winners will appear in next week’s paper