Anti-vaxxers target Graiguecullen charity in hateful Facebook campaign

A LOCAL charity was forced to shut down its Facebook page after being hounded by anti-vaxxers.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, which provides a home-cooked meal for those who need it, became a target for hate last week after highlighting Covid-19 guidelines and explaining that vaccine certification was required for its dine-in service. A takeaway service is available for those who do not have the certificate, but the respected charity was attacked and accused of “medical apartheid”. It was also claimed that ‘Jesus would be ashamed’ of them.

“Our post was very basic, straightforward … no inflammatory language or judgement of people who are not vaccinated. But that’s what started it all,” said manager Michelle Maddock.

The post and a follow-up message attracted upwards of 50 messages, while trolls had also started placing inflammatory messages on the charity’s old posts. It is suspected that the hateful content was part of a co-ordinated effort, with comments coming from across Ireland.

Ms Maddock said moderation of the comments was not working and that matters had escalated with phone calls and emails into the charity. Ms Maddock described the episode as “completely unfair”.

“At the end of the day, the only people those comments are affecting are our clients. It’s easy to confuse a message about the dine-in and takeaway when there is already so much confusion about Covid regulations to begin with. I would hate to see the clients suffer because of an agenda someone or a group has.”

The charity’s Facebook page, with 2,000 followers, had been its main tool for communicating with the public, but following discussions at board level it was felt the best decision was to take down the page, which will be replaced with a website at a later date.

“Facebook is not providing anything positive to our organisations if that’s the way it continues,” said Ms Maddock. “If the government guidelines don’t change this week, we are going to continue as we are and we are going to be left open to hate.”

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen has a sterling reputation, but relies on the generosity and kindness of the public and its volunteers. It provided up to 70 food parcels a day during the pandemic, before it reopened for an indoor service earlier this month.

Ms Maddock said: “We don’t discriminate; we have a non-judgemental policy. We don’t judge people on their vaccination status, but we are required to ask whether people have the documentation to determine whether they sit in or takeaway. There is no difference in the food.”

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen is open from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.