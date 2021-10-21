Appeal to all driver to slow down ahead of bank holiday weekend

By Suzanne Pender

AN Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users today for national ‘slow down day.’

The day is a national speed enforcement operation for a 24-hour period running from today Thursday to 7am tomorrow (Friday).

The aim of ‘slow down day,’ which is taking place in the run-up to the October bank holiday weekend, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. International research has estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

While An Garda Síochána will be focusing its enforcement activity across all speed limit zones, there will be a focus on rural roads. This is because almost four out of five (78%) fatalities to date this year have occurred on rural roads. These are roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or above.

Speaking at the launch of ‘slow down day’ and the October bank holiday appeal, Supt Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: “We are asking all drivers to support our national ‘slow down day,’ not just on ‘slow down day,’ but every day. If we all slow down a little, we can make a big difference. A 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions and, therefore, reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.”

Speed enforcement during ‘slow down day’ will consist of high-visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones. The Road Safety Authority will raise awareness of the enforcement campaign with advertising on national and local radio plus social media.

Five people have been killed and 59 people seriously injured in October bank holiday collisions between 2016 and 2020.

As of 19 October last, there have been 113 people killed on Irish roads as a result of 102 fatal collisions.