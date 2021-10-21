Death notices and funeral announcements

Liam Kelly

33 Fr. Cummins Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and formerly of Kilcruit, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Liam passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his sons Paul, David, Brian and daughter Sandra. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Kiera and Sam, brothers John, Ger, sisters Ann and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Karina, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 22nd October, in St. Laserian’s Church, Ballinkillen, at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society/Care To Drive.

Those who would have liked to attend, but who cannot, can view Liam’s Mass live at the following link https://youtu.be/s-th4TeIWxc

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Liam’s family can do so by using the condolence link below. Liam’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Peter Dunbar

Knocknagee, Carlow, & formerly of Crablane, October 20th 2021 in the loving care of Mary and staff of Kerlogue Nursing Home, Wexford. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Ena, Geraldine, Peter, Mark and the late Marie. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Podge, daughters-in-law Mary and Marie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/