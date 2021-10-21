Epic run will raise vital funds for ’Comer school and Kilkenny hospital

By Charlie Keegan

THIS Sunday, 24 October, Joyce Byrne sets out on a 42km charity marathon along the Laois/Kilkenny border to raise funds for two causes very close to her heart –Wandesforde National School, Castlecomer and the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

In 2019, Joyce signed up for her first marathon – the Dublin City Marathon. About two months into training, her mother Sybil fell seriously ill and spent more than two months in hospital. Part of her stay was in St Luke’s ICU. Joyce’s training that year was curtailed, but she still completed the 26.2 miles Dublin marathon in four hours and 55 minutes, with her appreciative family waiting at the finish line.

Joyce was eager to participate in the Dublin event again in 2020. She was unwell herself and then, when the pandemic hit, everything was put on hold.

This year again, there is no marathon, but the virtual event will go ahead. Feeling the need to challenge herself to complete another 42km, Joyce came up with the idea of running a marathon on her own and, in doing so, to undertake some fundraising.

Last month, Joyce’s little girl Lucy joined her brother Harry in Wandesforde NS. Her eldest son Dylan and Joyce herself are former pupils of the school. Indeed, Joyce is currently a member of the board of management at the Wandesforde Mixed NS, while also serving on the parents’ association.

Her relationship with the school runs deep, so she felt Sunday’s marathon run would be a good, Covid-safe way to raise funds for this wonderful school, which does so much for its pupils.

Last April, her mum Sybil was unwell again and was admitted to hospital. Sadly, she suffered a cardiac arrest and spent her final days back in the care of the wonderful staff in the ICU at St Luke’s.

Joyce states: “Not only did they care for Mum, but they went above and beyond to make sure that myself and my Dad Cecil were with Sybil as much as possible in her final days. During this time in ICU, I witnessed the unbelievable struggles our frontline workers faced during Covid, while all the time remaining compassionate, sensitive and supportive – this will never be forgotten.

“Mum passed away on 4 May, so in her memory I am running my second 42km marathon. I hope the funds raised will give something back to the ICU, so the unit can continue to support other people whose families require such critical care.”

On Sunday next at 9.30am, Joyce Byrne will set off from Wandesford NS and proceed through Castlecomer, out to Coolbawn, Moneenroe and Clogh before heading into her local area of Crettyard, Kilgorey, Newtown, Doonane and then going back into ’Comer along the main N78, finishing back at the school.

Joyce is hopeful it won’t be a case of the loneliness of the long distance runner and that in passing the homes of Wandesforde NS, pupils, people and well wishers will come out to cheer her on.

She comments that her late mother would have said she was mad to run a marathon on her own, adding: “But I know she’ll be with me every step of the way.”

Joyce has a Facebook page and has set up a GoFundMe page titled ‘Joyce’s Charity Run’. She has also established a dedicated bank account in Allied Irish Bank (AIB), Carlow branch (Joyce Byrne) for anyone wishing to transfer donations directly.

IBAN: IE35AIBK93310406076167; BIC: AIBKIE2D.

Donations can be made directly to Joyce herself, or to any family member to be passed on to her.

Joyce is a member of St Abban’s Fit for Life Club and runs for pleasure and relaxation. She says: “I find it is great to get out in the fresh air and unwind. I have a wonderful running partner, my sister-in-law Valerie, who keeps me going on our weekend practice runs.

Joyce has a wonderfully supportive husband Roger, Dad Cecil and children Dylan, Harry and Lucy, along with the most amazing neighbours and friends.

Joyce extends thanks to Susan Peavoy, princial, and the staff of Wandesforde NS and to Paddy Cahill an all the staff at St Luke’s ICU for their support and encouragement.

She is hoping Sunday’s weather will be kind for her fundraising marathon and that overall it will be a fun day.