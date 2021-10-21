IT welcomes platform to ‘speak out’

By Suzanne Pender

AN online and anonymous reporting platform for incidents of violence and harassment in higher education institutions has been welcomed by IT Carlow.

IT Carlow has warmly welcomed the launch of Speak Out – an online and anonymous reporting platform for incidents of bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, discrimination, hate crime, coercive behaviour/control, stalking, assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

The ground-breaking initiative is underpinned by an ethos of cross-institutional collaboration in response to such incidences within higher education institutions.

The initiative will be implemented this academic year by IT Carlow and 17 other higher education institutions.

Speak Out is led by the Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHEI) and funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

“IT Carlow is delighted to support this incredibly important initiative. We have worked for many months with sectoral partners to support the launch of Speak Out for our students and staff,” said IT Carlow vice-president for academic affairs David Denieffe.

“We hope Speak Out will assist students and staff in higher education to speak out about their experiences of sexual harassment, violence or intimidation and empower them to have their voices heard.

“Information is power and we believe the data from this tool will help inform IT Carlow, and other institutions, in the supports we provide for students in the months and years ahead,” said Mr Denieffe.