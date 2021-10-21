Parents urged to be responsible at Halloween

‘Take them (fireworks) away from the children’ – Supt Aidan Brennan

By Elizabeth Lee

DURING the run-up to Halloween, Carlow Fire Service, the gardaí and Carlow Co Council are warning of the serious dangers associated with fireworks and bonfires.

Each year, accident and emergency departments are filled with children who receive horrific and painful injuries as a result of the misuse of fireworks and bonfires.

Supt Aidan Brennan of Carlow Garda Station said: “Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on garda resources.

“They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. There is always the possibility of outbreaks of fire in properties if fireworks, such as rockets, continue to burn after landing. We ask that parents be responsible in ensuring that their children do not cause injury to either themselves or others on Halloween night. If you discover that your children have possession of bangers/fireworks, take them away from the children.”

Hazardous materials like tyres, aerosols, foam-filled furniture and batteries will behave erratically and cause toxic fumes, which is bad for people’s health, especially for asthma sufferers and those with respiratory diseases.

Dangerous substances, such as oil, petrol, diesel and spray cans are often used and result in terrible injuries, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

It should be borne in mind that the sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal and that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the state.

Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective. Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

Tips for a safe Halloween: parents, businesses and households should be vigilant and ensure that material is not left lying around that may be taken for a bonfire.

If you see material such as pallets, tyres, old furniture or other combustible materials or waste being hoarded in advance of Halloween, contact Carlow Co Council’s waste enforcement section on [email protected] .

Adhere to national covid guidelines in relation to trick or treat visits, parties and events.

Keep pets indoors on Halloween night.

Do not buy, use or supply fireworks.

Contact the fire brigade or county council if you see a bonfire being built or lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas.

Issued by Carlow Co Council, Carlow Fire Service and Carlow gardaí.