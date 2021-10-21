Progress in mediation between National Children’s Hospital and local residents, court hears

The High Court has heard significant progress is being made in efforts to resolve a row over building works between the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin and local residents.

In proceedings initiated four years ago, residents from the O’Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, and Mount Brown areas of Dublin 8, have brought an action against the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and the builders, BAM Civil Ltd and BAM Civil Engineering Ltd.

The residents claim significant damage has been caused to their homes by the building works. The claims are opposed by the defendants.

The dispute regarding the €1 billion hospital on the grounds of St James’ Hospital, has been before the courts on several occasions.

At one point the court heard the action was resolved, but was re-entered by the plaintiffs.

The main action currently stands adjourned to allow a mediation, conducted by retired judge Paul Gilligan, aimed at resolving the dispute take place.

Additional plaintiffs

When the case was briefly mentioned before the court on Thursday, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey was told by John Rogers SC for the plaintiffs and Jarlath Fitzsimons SC for the board that very significant progress was being made in the mediation.

No details of those discussions were revealed to the court.

News of the progress was made when court was due to hear several pretrial motions in the action including an application to join an additional eight plaintiffs, who are residents living near the new hospital, to the proceedings.

The court heard that the additional plaintiffs were being joined as they would be affected by any potential outcome agreed between the parties.

All parties involved in the case consented to the additional parties being joined, the court heard. The matter was adjourned to a date next month.