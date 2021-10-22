Asylum seeker ends hunger strike following assurances he would not be deported

An asylum seeker in Cork has ended his hunger strike after he received assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported.

As reported in The Irish Examiner, Nadim Hussain, who is originally from India, moved to Ireland in January 2019 after his parents were killed in clashes between Muslims and Hindus in West Bengal.

Mr Hussain, who has been living in Direct Provision, had been on hunger strike for nine days.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie earlier this week, he said: “I have given all the evidence I can to the International Protection Officer (IPO) but they refused me. If I go back to India I will be killed.”

On Friday, the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign shared a video on Twitter of Mr Hussain thanking people for their support.

“Thank you every one of Ireland for helping me,” he said.

“Just know, my legal team has informed me that the Minister of Justice has given assurance that I will not be deported.”

Hunger Strike just ended and Nadim received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he will not be Deported. Thank you everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/KxS39lNsDb — Abolish Direct Provision Campaign (@AbolishDirect) October 22, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Mr Hussain made a plea from a hospital bed in Cork Unversity Hospital “to those in power” to grant him refugee status.

“My stomach is in pain, I am very weak, my head is spinning, but I am prepared to keep going until I die, unless I get my papers,” Nadim said.

“The doctors have told me to eat and take fluids, but I am prepared to die.

“I am on painkillers and the doctors say I now have pancreatitis.

“To everyone in power, to the Minister for Justice, please help me.

“And if I die, I want to donate my organs to the Irish community.”

Rallies were held in Cork and Dublin on Friday to highlight Mr Hussain’s case.

In a statement today, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) said it is concerned for his well-being.

The group urged the Minister for Justice to expedite the Section 49 review process with a view of granting him permission to remain.