Baby Abigail led the way in Jack and Jill fundraiser

Parents Jamie Hipwell and Irene Davis lead the way on the charity walk

By Elizabeth Lee

A CROWD of adults and children, some wearing eye-catching orange t-shirts, wound their way around Carlow town on Sunday 17 October when they took part in a fundraising event for the Jack and Jill Foundation. The foundation provides expert help to families with sick children, taking care of the child and giving valuable support to the parents.

The fundraiser in Carlow was organised by Irene Davis and her partner Jamie Hipwell as a means of saying thanks to the foundation while also raising much-needed funds for it.

Irene and Jamie’s little girl Abigail was the star of the show, and was the reason why they were all there. Ten-month-old Abigail arrived into the world in December, extremely premature and with sticky lungs and three holes in her heart.

“The day she was born, we were told that we’d be lucky to have 12 hours with her. She was so sick,” Irene explained.

Baby Abigail was in intensive care for months and, even when she grew bigger and stronger, she still wasn’t out of danger.

Abigail was eventually allowed to go home to Pollerton, but Irene and Jamie needed help to take care of her. That’s when the nurses and carers from Jack and Jill were introduced to the family and they are still with them, helping them out.

The foundation hosts an annual fundraiser called ***Up the hill with Jack and Jill***, and Irene and Jamie jumped at the chance to raise awareness and a few bob for the charity. They were bowled over by the amount of support they got, with people coming from great distances.

Two special participants were Andrea Tully and her daughter Amelie Jones. Amelie was also born premature in The Coombe, so she and Abigail were in the neo-natal unit at the same time.

There were also members of the Carlow branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, who were there to support Abigail who has the condition, along with members of Irene’s family from Carlow and beyond and Jamie’s family from Kilkenny.

Red Pepper Catering generously supplied sandwiches and Gala on Burrin Road, Carlow dished out free bottles of water. The couple don’t know yet how much has been raised for the foundation, but they’re delighted with how the event went.

“We’re so happy with it, absolutely delighted,” Irene said, adding that they would like to thank everyone who supported the event.

*There’s a full range of photos from the event in next week’s paper