Broadband rollout delays have ‘serious implications for rural communities’

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has not been included in the initial builds for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to rural communities, sparking concerns about the delays from deputy Kathleen Funchion.

This comes on the heels of government officials and National Broadband Ireland confirmed in-committee that just 17,000 premises have been completed this year to date and none of these are within this constituency.

“Today’s confirmed delays to the rollout of the National Broadband Plan have serious implications for rural communities like Carlow and Kilkenny,” said the Sinn Féin deputy.

“Government officials advised in-committee today that the company implementing the NBP, National Broadband Ireland, has completed just 17,000 installations so far this year.

“Their target for 2021 was 115,000, yet today it was confirmed that the revised estimate for the end of this year is now 60,000 – just half of the initial milestone target,” she added.

“Yet again, we are hearing that workers and families in rural areas will be left waiting for broadband and, it seems, there are many areas which will be waiting for quite some time. And with no indication when Carlow or Kilkenny will be reached,” said deputy Funchion.

“Households and businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny need reliable broadband for their day-to-day lives. Accelerated broadband rollout for rural communities is not too much to ask for in this day and age.

“I am calling on the government to ensure that targets for broadband in rural areas are ambitious and that resources are provided to ensure they are met,” she said.

“We need to see government accountability for broadband rollout in rural communities and we need to see it now,” deputy Funchion concluded.