Council accused of ‘racially profiling’ Traveller family

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council was accused of “racially profiling” a Traveller family by employing six security men to ask the family to remove a camper van from outside their home.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace lambasted the council for its “heavy handed approach”, pointing out that she has received a “distressing call from a woman” about what had just happened at her home.

“Six security men came to get the family to remove a camper van from outside their home … this woman has two sons with special needs and one of them in particular was very distressed by all this,” stated cllr Wallace at last week’s council meeting.

“I want to know what justification did the council have to employ such a heavy-handed approach? Was there a risk assessment carried out? Why did it take six men to come to their home?” she insisted.

Cllr Wallace went a step further and pointed out that a Traveller family was involved and questioned if it had been a case of “racial profiling”.

Her comments ignited a barrage of rebukes from council members.

“That is a serious allegation you have made and levelled at this council and our housing department and I would ask you to withdraw it, cllr Wallace,” said cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan.

Cllr Fergal Browne described the remarks as “outrageous comments” and also called on cllr Wallace to withdraw them.

Director of services for housing Michael Brennan stated that “all members of the public in their dealing with the council are treated with respect and dignity”.

Amid the heckling, cllr Wallace stated that she “had not mentioned the housing staff”, but insisted that security staff were employed. “I have no problem withdrawing the remark if the council can justify and take responsibility for what happened,” she insisted.

With no explanation forthcoming, a defiant cllr Wallace stated she was therefore “not withdrawing her remarks”.

