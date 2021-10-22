Death notices and funeral announcements

Peter Dunbar

Knocknagee, Carlow, & formerly of Crablane, October 20th 2021 in the loving care of Mary and staff of Kerlogue Nursing Home, Wexford. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Ena, Geraldine, Peter, Mark and the late Marie. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Podge, daughters-in-law Mary and Marie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/