Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, October 22, 2021

 

Peter Dunbar

Knocknagee, Carlow, & formerly of Crablane, October 20th 2021 in the loving care of Mary and staff of Kerlogue Nursing Home, Wexford. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Ena, Geraldine, Peter, Mark and the late Marie. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Podge, daughters-in-law Mary and Marie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Mind your language ‘as Gaeilge’

Friday, 22/10/21 - 3:00pm

Petition calls for urgent safety measures on lethal stretch of road

Friday, 22/10/21 - 12:00pm

Baby Abigail led the way in Jack and Jill fundraiser

Friday, 22/10/21 - 11:56am