Little Theatre returns this weekend with new season of one-act plays

By Suzanne Pender

Carlow Little Theatre returns to the stage this weekend with a new season of one-act plays. Three new plays and a classic Anton Chekhov piece will be performed on both nights this Saturday and Sunday, 23-24 October, at 8pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The plays to be performed include Phil Butcher’s The sit down protest, Nelson Clark’s The return of the soul sailor, Anton Chekov’s The proposal and Sarah Fahy’s Mother’s Day.

Tickets cost €12 (€10) and are available on the door or online at www.eventbrite.ie.

Mother’s Day is the society’s selection to compete on the 2021 one-act all-Ireland circuit and will be performed in five upcoming drama festivals: in Goresbridge, Kilkenny on 29 October; Dundrum, Dublin, 5 November; Cork, 12 November; Carrigallen, Leitrim, 13 November; and Tubbercurry, Sligo 18 November.