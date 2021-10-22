Mind your language ‘as Gaeilge’

By Suzanne Pender

GLÓR Cheatharlach is delighted to announce that a new Irish language class for second-level students will begin in Carlow in November.

The class will focus on conversational Irish and improving the students’ oral language skills.

A qualified Irish teacher will facilitate the weekly class while students practice their oral skills covering a wide range of topics.

The class is suitable for all ages, from first to sixth-years and will also cater to all abilities, with the aim of building the students’ confidence in the spoken language.

With a huge emphasis on oral skills and 40% of total marks going towards the leaving certificate oral exam, students will welcome any opportunity to converse ‘as Gaeilge’ and improve their language skills in an informal after school setting.

Classes will run in New Oak Community Centre each Tuesday from 4.30-5.30pm beginning on Tuesday 2 November. The cost of the class is €30 for the term from early November up to the Christmas break.