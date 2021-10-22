Petition calls for urgent safety measures on lethal stretch of road

By Carmel Hayes

WORRIED residents in a rural area near Carlow’s border with Laois have signed a petition seeking urgent road safety measures, amid fears of a serious or even fatal crash.

The petition from residents living on the R430 road at Dromagh, Sallysbridge and Newtown, Crettyard is urgently seeking more warning signs and a regular garda presence on the road.

Resident John Delaney said: “We feel a bad accident is inevitable, as a number of minor accidents have already occurred. This road was once a safe place to walk and cycle, but now this is unthinkable.”

He added: “There are numerous children, elderly adults and disabled people living on this stretch of road and they are entitled to use the road, too.”

The dangerous section of road, with a series of dips and hills and a narrow bridge, is almost 1km long and is notorious for speeding and overtaking, according to residents.

Laois County Council recently erected 80kph speed limit signs, but residents say that, while these signs are very welcome, they are simply not enough.

Residents are seeking more signs warning of dips in the road, concealed entrances and the narrow bridge. They also want a garda presence on the road to monitor speeding and overtaking, saying that it has become treacherous for people even to pull out of their driveways.

Speaking on behalf of all residents, John said: “Gardaí were often present on the road up to a few years ago, but this simply stopped and the problem is now worse than ever. Do we need to wait for a fatal accident to occur for something to be done to alleviate the problem? If a speed van is regularly seen on the Castlecomer road and the Killeshin road, both only a few kilometres away, why can’t it be present on this road?”

The residents have received some responses to the petition from local councillors, including cllr Pádraig Fleming, who was successful in having the 80kph speed limit signs installed earlier this year.

Cllr Fleming has arranged a meeting with gardaí in Portlaoise to discuss the need for a garda presence on the road. He also contacted a council engineer, who is going to examine the road and make recommendations.

John said: “While this is a good start, we feel that the problem really needs to be highlighted to motorists. We have some very worried residents on the road and we need to see action before it is too late.”