Rain warning issued for two southern counties

Friday, October 22, 2021

A status yellow rainfall warning will be in place for Cork and Kerry from midday on Saturday.

Met Éireann issued the warning shortly after 11am on Friday, with the guidance lasting until midnight on Sunday.

The forecaster is warning of potential flood risks, stating: “A spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding.”

Meanwhile, temperatures are due to drop to between 6-10 degrees on Friday night as outbreaks of rain sweep in from the Atlantic, mainly impacting west Connacht and northwest Ulster.

On Saturday, rain will move across the western half of the country with mild and windy conditions expected and temperatures of between 12-15 degrees.

Bright spells are due to return on Sunday however, accompanied by frequent showers across the north and west of the country.

