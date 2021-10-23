Death notices and funeral announcements

Seamus O’Hara

39 St. Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Predeceased by his son Shane. Beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of Liz and Eddie, father-in-law to Catherine and Ollie, adored grandad to Jamie, Leah, Emma, Jack and Kate. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and his wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

Reposing in Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, on Saturday, 23rd October from 10am, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11.20am, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who cannot attend can view Seamus’ Mass live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The C.C.U, The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Seamus’ family can do so by using the condolence link below.

Bernadette (Bernie) Hayden

Formerly of Ballickmoyler Road and New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on October 22nd, 2021, in the wonderful, loving care of the nurses and staff at Tinteán Willow, Ballinacarraig, Carlow.

Beloved daughter of the late Dan and Margaret Hayden, Cherished sister of Tommy, Margaret and the late Hannah and Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, the Keating family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8p.m.

Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.45pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bernie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Delta Centre, Carlow.

Tony (Harry) Harrison

Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co Carlow and formerly of Moydow, Co. Longford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 21st, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Suzanne, much loved father of Dylan and Sorcha, cherished brother of Jennifer and Melanie and adored son of Tony and the late Joan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, father, sisters, father-in-law Mick, mother-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 T622) on Sunday from 2pm -6pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Tony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Carmel McDermott (née McGrath)

Mill Gate, Millerstown, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare / Carlow

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Carmel, beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved by her sons, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, sisters, brother, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

A family funeral has taken place. No cards or flowers please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.