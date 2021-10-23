Dublin TD calls for women’s refuge centre for Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

PEOPLE Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has called on the minister for rural and community development to add its voice to the ongoing calls for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

This comes following the release of stark figures which show 500 incidents of domestic violence were reported to gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny so far this year.

Deputy Murphy called on the Department of Rural and Community development to add its name to the growing list of those calling for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

“There is no local refuge for those who need it, instead, people are being sent to Kilkenny, Kildare and even Dublin, causing unnecessary, additional distress by uprooting their lives,” he said.

Deputy Murphy noted that this issue has been ongoing for a number of years. He referenced a report published by Dr Brendan O’Keefe in 2018, which highlighted how women and children in Carlow are often forced to stay in violent homes due to the lack of a refuge.

He also referenced Túsla’s own needs analysis, which accepted that a refuge was ‘the most effective means for protecting women and children.’

In response, the department referenced the research carried out by Carlow Development Company that highlighted the need for a refuge in Carlow and the plight of women in need.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace added: “While Túsla prepares report after report on what is needed locally, the evidence on the ground is mounting.

“Carlow is one of only nine counties without a refuge and the recent lockdowns revealed the sheer scale of domestic violence, the statistics do not lie. I am calling on Túsla to get their act together and start providing the resources where they are needed,” said cllr Wallace.

Cllr Wallace also welcomed the news that victims of domestic violence can be referred for rent supplement by Túsla. The support will be provided for three months and does not require a means test.