James ‘Locky’ Maher: proud Grange native who lived his life to the full

THE beautifully-spoken and considered words of Fr Andy Leahy and Mary Maher at the funeral Mass for James ‘Locky’ Maher resonated with a congregation appreciative of every word uttered – not a hint of overstatement in the minds of the several hundred people who joined in a heart-warming farewell to a very proud Grange man.

Gathered with his family in beautiful autumn sunshine on Sunday afternoon, 3 September, were his neighbours, many friends and the community of Grange, coming together to celebrate the life of a parishioner and to pay well-deserved respects for a lifetime of dedication to his family and community; the weather aptly reflecting the personality of the man affectionately known to all of us as ‘Locky’.

In his 98th year, he was born at nearby Slaneyquarter on 24 January 1924, the second youngest of Jim and Sarah Maher’s seven children. Locky was predeceased by his brothers Tim, England; Billy, Tullow; sisters Betty Shannon, Grange; Peg O’Neill, Slaneyquarter; Sr Berchmans (Molly), South Africa; and Kitty Egan, Dublin.

His career started aged 16, and unlike others who might run away, Locky and a friend cycled to the Irish Army base at The Curragh. A couple of white lies about their age, coupled with the army’s appetite for new recruits, enabled the two boys to enlist with little difficulty.

He wrote to his mother with the message ‘Expect me when you see me’. This was 1940, World War II was raging and for Ireland it was ‘The Emergency’. A posting in Rosslare followed, and whether they used their own bikes or had army issue, they spent the next four years “cycling around the southeast corner of Wexford on the lookout for Germans”.

Locky put the experience rather well: “We stole a lot of scallions and we had no great detail about what we would do if we did find Germans or, worse still, if they found us.”

Aged 20, he was back in Slaneyquarter reacquainting himself with hilly fields, wet fields and stony fields on neighbouring farms as the hay was saved, corn stucked, sugar beet thinned, potatoes picked and turnips snagged. And in their off time, for Locky and his friends it was a triumph to evade the worst effects of thorny hedges as hasty escapes were made a few paces ahead of the indignant owners of the area’s best orchards.

This phase of his working life ended when, with a little encouragement from his brother Tim, Locky set sail for England, where he joined his brother to work in the mines of Kent. Another move followed a few years later, this time to Manchester, where his love and flair for construction blossomed. But another and more important love affair bloomed when he met May Roche from Tullow and the couple married in Manchester on 5 June 1954.

Their first three children – Seamus, Maria and Peter – were born there. Mary Maher, his daughter-in-law, in her masterful funeral tribute, took up the story: “Manchester in the late ’40s and ’50s was an exciting place. The house in Manchester welcomed many characters, lodgers, students and various people looking to make a start in Manchester. Locky recalled that he had a good life in Manchester … there was plenty of work, and he had his allotment. He went to his football matches on a Saturday to his beloved Manchester United.”

In the early 1960s, Tullow beckoned when May’s mother became ill and she was anxious to get back to help the family. Back home, Locky found work on housing, industrial and school building projects, working with some of the country’s biggest construction companies and travelling to various sites throughout south Leinster. He had particular memories of the building of the Regional College in Carlow in the early 1970s. In 1993, May passed away aged 66.

Speaking during the funeral Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Fr Andy Leahy, parish priest in Tullow before his appointment to Kildare town, recalled how Locky had made him promise that he would return from wherever he might be posted to celebrate his funeral Mass. He spoke in glowing terms of a man who had a great love of his own place and the contribution he made in many aspects of parish and community life. Of particular pride was his maintenance and care of the cemetery in Grange.

“Grange meant so much to Locky, and Locky meant so much to Grange. Throughout his life he worked hard, had his ups and downs, but he could always see the positives, and with his positive and happy disposition he could always bounce back,” said Fr Andy.

Mary Maher said: “One of Locky’s greatest loves was Grange. Anyone who knew him knew how proud he was of being a Grange man. He proudly told people of his memories of the school being a two-room schoolhouse and watched with immense pride as it grew and developed over the last few years. Grange football was a great passion of Locky’s, to which many of you will attest. He loved to attend the matches and provide ‘constructive advice’ at the players and, of course, the referee, as he got louder and redder, joined by Tommy Mc. No-one is sure which of them was louder, but a quick drink, for Locky, was often needed afterwards for the debrief.

“Locky’s involvement with the parish continued in both the church and the graveyard. There are few graveyards that were attended to with such care and attention and many good evenings were spent with Charlie, Tommy and Hughie. He wouldn’t want to admit it, but he loved those summers cutting the grass and getting ready for the graveyard Mass, where many laughs were had, many stories were told and many lies were told, mostly by Charlie Timmins, according to Locky.

“He had a permanent seat in the church in Grange and everyone knew that being beside the boys was vital to the running commentary which needed to be conducted. Nobody was off limits from the commentary, including the priest on the altar, and the man to my left was no exception. A ribbon cordoning off his seat was no match for his walking stick, as Andrew found out recently! His only deflection from Grange church was in the last while, when he started to attend Kildare Mass virtually.

“We would like to thank all the people who helped care for Locky – the carers who came in in the last couple of months, particularly the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, who were exceptionally kind to Locky in the last couple of weeks. We are so thankful to all the neighbours and friends, who were constant visitors over the years to Snowball.

“Locky was very proud of his four children. He loved his weekly breakfasts on Tullowhill with Seamus, his weekly phone calls with Peter, where he knew as much about the weather in Chicago every week as he did about the weather in Tullow. His weekly trip to collect his pension with Andrew was another highlight. As a family, we would like to particularly thank Maria, or ‘my housekeeper’ as Locky liked to call her behind her back.

“Maria has always been there for Locky, but particularly in these last few years. The boys will always be grateful to her for the sacrifices she has made and for the chances that she gave Locky to be at home, where he felt safe, well and loved right to the end.”

The funeral Mass for Locky was celebrated by Fr Leahy, assisted by Mgr Brendan Byrne and Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow, and interment took place in Grange cemetery.

The chief mourners were his daughter Maria Maher, Tullow; sons Seamus Maher, Tullow; Peter Maher, Chicago; and Andrew Maher, Rathbawn; his daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A guard of honour was formed by members of Grange GAA Club as the cortège travelled the last stage of the journey from Tullow to Grange Church.

