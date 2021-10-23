Library launches home energy-saving kits

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan Carlow County Council and John O’Gorman, Executive Librarian Carlow County Library Service

‘Wasting energy is not only bad for the planet, but bad for your pocket, too’ – Jannette O’Brien

By Elizabeth Lee

THE county’s library service teamed up with the environment department of Carlow Co Council to help householders take positive climate action by introducing home energy-saving kits.

The kits contain six practical tools which look at key areas of energy use in the home, such as space heating, hot water and electricity consumption. The tools can help to identify common issues, such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances that might be driving up electricity bills.

The kit also contains by a step-by-step user manual to guide you on how to use each tool correctly, but there are also online demonstration videos available. There are also brochures with energy-saving tips, a temperature card and a worksheet to track and compare results. Each kit also contains a survey form so the user can give feedback to Codema, Dublin’s energy agency, who spearheaded the idea, to help them evaluate the impact that the kits are having on user behaviour.

“We have all come to realise that each of us has a responsibility to try to live sustainably and many of us are looking to make simple changes that can contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gasses,” said Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer, Carlow Co council. “The SEAI has reported that Irish homes account for more than one quarter of our total energy use, so these home energy kits are a fantastic free way to learn how and where to make those energy saving changes. Wasting energy is not only bad for the planet, but bad for your pocket, too.’’

Dermot O’Leary, branch manager at Carlow Central Library, said: “Libraries have always played a key role in empowering citizens with knowledge and wherewithal. Providing access for all to the home energy saving kit is very much in keeping with this role. Library staff have been trained and have tested all of the equipment already and we are ready to offer advice and support to householders interested in taking the kit home.

“Borrowing is easy. You just express your interest in taking the kit with your local Carlow county librarian and when the kit is available we will contact you. You can then check out the kit using your library card just like you would a book, DVD or any other item from the library collection.

“The loan period is two whole weeks, which gives you plenty of time to assess energy usage in your home. Based on your assessment, you can start making plans for how to reduce your energy usage, as well as reduce those pesky energy bills.”

Carlow library service will also be posting several short videos on its social media channels featuring staff who have used the energy kits in their homes. They will offer simple instructions and guidance to anyone who is interested in learning more about using these free tools.