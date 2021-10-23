Uileann piper Colm presented with Ó Riada gold medal

‘He’s a great man for the arts’ – Colm Broderick

Piper Colm with his medal

By Elizabeth Lee

A TALENTED piper from Graiguecullen, Colm Broderick, has just been presented with a Seán Ó Riada gold medal by president Michael D Higgins after he scooped a prestigious traditional music competition.

Colm was presented with the medal at Arás an Uachtaráin during the week, when he played trad tunes for the president on a set of Leo Rowson uileann pipes.

“It was a bit surreal, but such an honour to play the pipes in the setting of Áras an Uachtaráin in front of the president. He’s a great man for the arts and has a strong interest in music, particularly traditional music, so we had a chat about that,” Colm told The Nationalist.

The 22-year-old hails from Graiguecullen and is an all-Ireland winning uilleann piper. A past pupil of St Joseph’s NS and Presentation College, Carlow, he is now a student teacher in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

Colm is a member of Carlow Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and was tutored by Ciaran Somers and John Tuohy. He has continued to fine-tune his craft in workshops across the trad network. His love of music was fostered by his parents Niall and Gráinne, who brought him to music festivals and trad sessions, ensuring that he got the hear and learn from the best players in Ireland.

Na Píobairí Uilleann recently gave Colm a loan of a set of Leo Rowsome pipes, made in 1936, which have previously belonged to piping legends including Willie Clancy and, most recently, Liam O’Flynn.

The 50th anniversary of the death of the musician and composer Ó Riada occurs this month. The ceremony was held in recognition of his invaluable legacy and also to acknowledge the very challenging circumstances faced by musicians and those in the arts world since March 2020.

Just two musicians, Colm and harpist Fionnuala Donlon, were presented with the Ó Ríada medals last week.

The Seán Ó Riada gold medal competition is an annual traditional music competition run by Peadar Ó Riada on his RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta programme Cuireadh chun Ceoil.