Union walk for Christian Aid raises €1,000

By Suzanne Pender

A SPONSORED walk by members of the Church of Ireland in counties Carlow and Wexford has raised more than €1,000 for Christian Aid’s work in some of the world’s poorest communities overseas.

On a Saturday morning in late September, around 40 members of the Bunclody union of parishes set off from St Fiaac’s church in the picturesque village of Clonegal, walking for about 7kms through the grounds of Huntington Castle and along quiet roads.

The walk was organised by Gillian Porter, with the help of other Clonegal parishioners and supported by Bunclody rector Rev Trevor Sargent. The volunteers even laid on refreshments in the church car park afterwards.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett thanked the Bunclody parishioners for their fundraising efforts.

“We are grateful to Gillian, Rev Trevor and all the organisers, as well as to the walkers and the many others who sponsored them. Their fundraising walk comes at a time when Christian Aid Ireland is helping people on the frontline of the global hunger crisis – hunger that is made worse by conflict and climate change.”