Covid: ‘It hasn’t gone away, you know’

By Michael Godfrey

REMEMBER when Gerry Adams said “they haven’t gone away, you know” – a reference to the IRA, when everyone thought their campaign had come to an end? Covid-19 feels a little like that. After a vaccination programme was rolled out like never seen before, we all thought we could return to normal.

In fact, this Friday was supposed to be the date when we could all forget what has happened over the past 18 months, dust off the old dancing shoes, so to speak, and get on with things.

That was the plan, but as anyone who has ever built a house will tell you, plans can be changed.

Recent figures have shown a spike in the number of Covid cases, even though many who have contracted the virus have been double vaccinated. While an increase was to have been expected as more and more people tried to get their lives back to some kind of normality, what has everyone in the health sector worrying is the numbers being hospitalised.

We simply do not have the capacity to deal with large numbers of Covid patients in our hospitals – not if we want to deal with normal day-to-day needs as well.

Over the past 18 months, a lot of ‘scheduled’ procedures have had to be put on hold as overworked and under-resourced staff throughout the health service dealt with trying to save as many lives as possible from Covid-19. As a result, more than one million people are now on various hospital waiting lists – and that is only for assessments. God only knows when some of those people will receive the operations they drastically need to improve their quality of life.

I know of one woman who needs hip-replacement surgery. She is living with pain on a daily basis, but she has yet to be seen by a specialist. That was to have happened at the start of the pandemic, but like so many other people she received a letter informing her that all such appointments had been deferred as the pandemic took hold.

She will soon be seen by a consultant, but that is only to confirm what she already knows: that she needs a hip replacement. When the operation will happen is still unknown.

While that is annoying, what really got me hot under the collar was the figures released last week showing that 300,000 people in this country have decided not to get vaccinated, and another 70,000 who have yet to receive their second jab.

I accept people have a right to say no, but logic should dictate that perhaps they were wrong in their original decision process, when another set of figures shows that the majority of those being hospitalised as a result of contracting Covid-19 have not been vaccinated.

I also accept that people who haven’t been vaccinated have a right to privacy, but my resolve regarding that is waning. While I consider myself hale and hearty, the truth is I am carrying a few more pounds than I should – hence the system is already under pressure – and one thing the virus has shown us over the past 18 months is that it loves getting a grip on people like me.

Sorry, I do not want to take a chance and contract the damn thing, so irrespective of whatever government decides over the next 24 hours, I will continue to wear a mask when in public places, sanitise my hands as often as I have been over the past 18 months and walk away from you if I think you are getting ‘up close and personal’.

Common sense has got us a long way over the past year-and-a-half, a little more now won’t go astray, even if the dancing shoes remain in the closet.