Fisheries agency seeking views on tagging system

By Suzanne Pender

INLAND Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, has launched an important public consultation on the future management of the wild salmon and sea trout tagging scheme.

The state agency is encouraging anyone in Carlow with an interest in the area to submit their views on how the tagging system can be improved and modernised.

It is especially keen to hear from salmon and sea trout anglers in the region, angling clubs, commercial fishermen and those businesses that distribute salmon and sea trout licences, such as fishing tackle shops.

The wild salmon and sea trout tagging scheme was set up 20 years ago to record the issuing of wild salmon and sea trout licences, gill tags and logbooks to both recreational anglers and commercial fishermen and to process details of fish catches on a database for further analysis.

It was part of a series of measures introduced to help with the management and conservation of Ireland’s wild salmon and sea trout populations, which have been in decline.

Public consultation for the wild salmon and sea trout tagging scheme closes at 5pm on Wednesday 1 December and members of the public are invited to make submissions by completing a short survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BradanConsultation .