ICMSA to hold their Carlow AGM

By Suzanne Pender

THE AGM of Carlow ICMSA will be held in the Lord Bagenal, Leighlinbridge this Tuesday night 26 October at 8.30pm.

The meeting will be addressed by Denis Drennan, chairperson of the farm and rural affairs committee, and elections will be held for the position of chairperson of the local executive, currently Liam Murphy, Tinnecarrig, Borris and secretary, currently held by Michael Moloney, also of Tinnegarrig.

The meeting will also deal with nominations for membership of the national council representing Carlow.

The AGMs for north Laois, south Laois and the Laois county executive will be held at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Wednesday 27 October at 8.30pm.

That meeting will be addressed by Shane O’Loughlin, chairperson of the farm business committee and John Enright, general secretary of the association.

Elections will be held for the position of area and county chairpersons and secretaries and the meeting will also deal with nominations for membership of the national council representing Laois.

In the context of CAP post-2020, nitrates, budget 2021 and climate change, it is expected that at both meetings there will be no shortage of matters for farmer members to discuss.

All queries on eligibility or any matters relating to the AGMs for both counties can be directed to the local area development officer Ronan O’Connor on 087 1732455.