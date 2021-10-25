Death notices and funeral arrangements

|
David (Mordock) Keane
John Street, Carlow, on 24 October 2021, suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Barney and Ethel. Loving brother to Bernard, Gerard and Millicent, sadly missed by his bothers, sister, sister in law Ina, brother in law Nick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, good friends and neighbours.
May David’s gentle soul rest in peace.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association.
House private please.
Funeral arrangements later.
Pat Kennedy
Ardenteggle, Killeshin, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 23rd, 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.
Beloved husband of the late Agnes, much loved father of Breda (McHugh), Brendan and the late P.J, adored grandfather of Róisín, Darragh, P.J and Gary and cherished brother of Nancy, Kathleen and the late Sean and Breda.
He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Audrey, sisters, sister-in-law Honor, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at his daughter Breda’s home, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny (Eircode R95 YA48) from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday and Monday with Prayers at 7pm on Sunday
Removal from there on Tuesday at 11am, to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, via his residence, (Ardenteggle, Killeshin), arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon.
Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.
Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link
http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/
Cyril FG Steward
1 Woodgrove Ave, Rathvilly, Co Carlow and formerly Epsom, Surrey, UK – 24 October 2021 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, stepson Thomas, son Brian, daughter Sharon, daughter-in-law Tracey, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and extended family in the U.K., nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
May Cyril rest in peace.
Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal from there on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 1pm Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.
Cyril’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.
House private please.
Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines
Gertie Earle (née Bayley)
Ballyshancarragh, Kildavin, Bunclody, Wexford / Kildavin, Carlow
Loving wife of William and mother of Wendy, Hilary, Vanessa, Jennifer and the late John. Sister of Sam, Nellie and the late Rose, Lily, Ben, Abe and Bill. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral service in St. Paul’s Church, Kildavin, on Monday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. House private please.
Richard (Dick) Treacy
Cloneen, Crettyard, Carlow. Richard (Dick), 23 October, peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents William (Willie) and Mary Jane (Ciss) and his sister May. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his brother Alfred, nephews Gordon, Stanley, Robert, Vivian and Cecil, niece Rosemary, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
House strictly private.
“At Rest”
Arrangements will be published later.