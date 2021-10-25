Death notices and funeral arrangements

Pat Kennedy

Ardenteggle, Killeshin, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 23rd, 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved husband of the late Agnes, much loved father of Breda (McHugh), Brendan and the late P.J, adored grandfather of Róisín, Darragh, P.J and Gary and cherished brother of Nancy, Kathleen and the late Sean and Breda.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Audrey, sisters, sister-in-law Honor, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Breda’s home, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny (Eircode R95 YA48) from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday and Monday with Prayers at 7pm on Sunday

Removal from there on Tuesday at 11am, to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, via his residence, (Ardenteggle, Killeshin), arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon.

Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.

Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/