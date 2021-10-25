  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Fire Brigade plead with public to only attend organised events over Halloween

Dublin Fire Brigade plead with public to only attend organised events over Halloween

Monday, October 25, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade have asked the public to only attend organised events over the Halloween period.

The emergency fire service have also warned people not to purchase or use fireworks and to avoid attending bonfires.

Speaking to Newstalk, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, John Guilfoyle, said every Halloween people end up with ‘life changing injuries’ due to these activities.

“Unfortunately our paramedics, year after year, witness and get people on our ambulances with severe burns, facial injuries, we have often seen people with loss of sight, loss of limbs, people have lost fingers, and they are life changing injuries,” Mr Guilfoyle said.

He also urged the public to be respectful of the fire service if they do show up at an incident on Halloween.

This plea follows persistent concerns over staffing issues at Dublin Fire Brigade in the run-up to the services busiest time of year.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Carbon budgets proposed to cut Irish emissions by 51% by 2030

Monday, 25/10/21 - 6:59pm

UK Brexit minister sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU

Monday, 25/10/21 - 6:20pm

‘Significant’ rise in ICU admissions for pregnant women with Covid-19

Monday, 25/10/21 - 5:45pm