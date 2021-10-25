Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run incident in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision which happened in Galway on Sunday night.

The collision occurred on the R336 road between Furbo and Spiddal at approximately 8:30pm when a car collided with a male pedestrian near the Furbo Church.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Galway following the collision to be treated for serious injuries, with the driver of the car failing to remain at the scene.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or for anyone with camera footage who was travelling on the R336 between Furbo and Spiddal on Sunday night to make footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.