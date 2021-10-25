Overdraft in place for 2022

By Suzanne Pender

THE local authority has agreed to put the facilities in place for an overdraft in 2022, should the need arise. Director of service for finances Pat Delaney told the October meeting of Carlow County Council that the council did not require overdraft facilities in 2021, but with a rate of 1.625% rather than a standard rate it was “important to have it in place”.

Cllr Ken Murnane proposed that the overdraft facilities be put in place, seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill and agreed by the members.