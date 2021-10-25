Shop window at Potato Market smashed

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have arrested and detained a teenager after he smashed a shop window in Carlow town by throwing a chair through it.

The nineteen-year-old was arrested at approximately 6.30am on Monday morning after he threw a chair at a premises on Potato Market, Carlow.

In an unrelated incident, a window of a residence in Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen was also broken. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning when the homeowner heard a loud bang. When he got up to investigate, he discovered the smashed window.

A similar incident occurred at Park Gate, Tullow at 3.30am on Saturday morning when a window was broken at a residence there.