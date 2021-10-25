Spooky walk in Crettyard

Friday, October 22, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

WITCHES, ghouls and goblins be at the ready because on Sunday 31 October there’s lots of Halloween fun to be had at Crettyard GFC.

The club has organised a Halloween spooky walk and welcomes everyone to come along and join in the fun from 5-7pm.

There’s going to be a thrilling treasure trail, risky raffle and deathly disco to keep all your little ghosts and monsters entertained, while getting creative might just pay off with a prize for the most creative costume.

Admission is €5 for children, which includes a ‘spooktacular’ goody bag, while adult entry is free. All are welcome

