Woman (20s) seriously injured after Dublin hit-and-run

Monday, October 25, 2021

A young woman has suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident involving a motorbike on Sunday night.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was walking on Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 at 11.15pm on Sunday when she was struck by the bike.

The motorcycle rider fled the scene. The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road has been closed while forensic collision investigations examine the scene. Diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

