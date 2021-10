By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Tinnahinch on Saturday night, 23 October, following reports of a large fight on the roadside. Gardaí arrived at the scene to find a man in his forties on the ground with cuts to his head and face. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in Graiguenamanagh garda station.