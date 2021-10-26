Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sean Kerr

Corries, Bagenalstown and formerly Fenagh, Co. Carlow. John Gerald Oliver Kerr known to us all as Sean, unexpectedly but peacefully on October 24th, 2021. Predeceased by his sisters Pat, Nuala, Francis & Mary. Sean, beloved husband of his heartbroken wife Margaret and adored father of Adrian, Robert & Nicola & his sister Rita. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Sonia, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Shannon, Courtney, Bethany, Katie, Lauren, Erin, Matthew & Chloe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and an enormous circle of friends including Dermot, Bernie & Michael.

May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Wednesday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://youtu.be/Zw_SBRNhjyg