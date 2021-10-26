  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí and animal charity remove 21 animals from Co Tipperary property

Gardaí and animal charity remove 21 animals from Co Tipperary property

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Sarah Slater

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property in a joint operation by gardaí and an animal charity.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said it had been working with gardaí on a planned operation aimed at targeting serious breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

A man was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Some 18 dogs and three cats were removed from the property and are now in ISPCA care.

They are being assessed by veterinary surgeons and are not currently available for rehoming, the charity said.

The charity is advising anyone with animal welfare concerns to report them online at ispca.ie/cruelty, to call the charity on 0818 515 515 or to email [email protected].

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Stormont ‘passing the buck’ on Covid entry checks, says nightclub manager

Tuesday, 26/10/21 - 1:55pm

Boy left with brain injury after near drowning incident settles case for €2.5m

Tuesday, 26/10/21 - 1:41pm

Medieval Waterford walls defaced with graffiti

Tuesday, 26/10/21 - 12:53pm