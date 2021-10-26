Gardaí seize drugs worth over €760k in two linked raids

Some of the cannabis that was seized by gardaí on the M9 at the weekend
By Elizabeth Lee
|THE gardaí’s war on drugs in Co Carlow advanced at the weekend when drugs worth over €760,000 were seized in two linked incidents. They are part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
“They are very significant detections and very significant seizures,” Supt Aidan Brennan told The Nationalist.
On Saturday, gardaí in Carlow seized €460,000 worth of cannabis on the M9, while in a follow-up search in Bunclody €304,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was seized.
|In the M9 haul, members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle travelling on the motorway. During the course of the search, cannabis with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered. The seized drugs were sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure and was detained at Carlow Garda Station under section 2 of the ***Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996***. He was later charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday (Monday).
Gardaí arrested a second man and seized a combined €304,000 in cannabis and cocaine in a follow-up search in Bunclody on the same day.
As part of the ongoing ***Operation Tara*** and the investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in the area, gardaí from the detective and drug units conducted a search of a residence in Bunclody. The search began shortly after 4pm and approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) was located at the residence.
A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia was seized at the scene. The drugs will now be sent for further analysis.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained under section 2 of the ***Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996*** at Enniscorthy Garda Station.
Investigations into both drug hauls are ongoing.