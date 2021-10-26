Gardaí seize drugs worth over €760k in two linked raids

On Saturday, gardaí in Carlow seized €460,000 worth of cannabis on the M9, while in a follow-up search in Bunclody €304,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was seized.

THE gardaí’s war on drugs in Co Carlow advanced at the weekend when drugs worth over €760,000 were seized in two linked incidents. They are part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

