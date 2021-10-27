Carlow puts its best foot forward in this year Pride of Place Awards

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow bloomed in 2021 with an impressive 116 residents’ associations and 19 Tidy Towns groups entered in this year’s Pride of Place competition.

Under the scrutiny of judge Garry Graham, show manager of Bord Bia’s Bloom, Ireland’s premier garden festival, and head judge on RTÉ’s Super Garden, Co Carlow towns and villages put their best foot forward over the summer months for judging. Carlow’s Pride of Place awards, now in its 22nd year, is a celebration of the outstanding voluntary work done year after year in the communities.

Carlow Co Council, overseen by the community section, holds the awards to recognise and acknowledge communities for their tireless work in making Carlow a special place to live, work, study and visit and to acknowledge and celebrate their dedication, sacrifices and contribution. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, communities excelled in showcasing the pride they take in their areas and highlighting the activities of people who make a real difference to their communities.

There were 14 categories in this year’s Pride of Place Awards and 60 cash prizes were awarded to community groups across the county, totalling over €16,000.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s awards event was adapted. In partnership with KCLR, the awards were launched last week by cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr Fintan Phelan and Margaret Moore, acting senior executive officer of Carlow Co Council’s community section, on KCLR Live, the station’s morning show presented by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin. The prize winners of the various categories were then announced each morning on the show by judge Gary.

The week of announcements culminated in a two-hour outside broadcast show last Thursday in the plaza outside Carlow Town Hall, where the overall winners of the community spirit award, the overall estate category and overall towns and villages were announced.

Ms Moore announced the community spirit award winner as Jim O’Reilly, chief executive of Carlow Co Council Kathleen Holohan announced Rathanna as the overall winner of the towns and villages category, while Highfield estate was announced the overall winner of the estates category.

Carlow Co Council’s community team will continue to welcome and support new applications to this competition in the future.

Full report in this week’s Nationalist