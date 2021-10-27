Clocks go back this weekend

By Suzanne Pender

ON Sunday 31 October at 2am the clocks go back, so brace yourself – the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting darker, longer and, of course, much colder.

The clocks ‘falling back’ pretty much signal the start of winter, but it also means an extra hour in bed on the Sunday and brighter mornings.

Solus Light Bulbs has dug deep to look on the bright side and give you everything you need to know about the clock change.

An interesting fact is that the whole concept of daylight saving was actually introduced in 1907 by the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay singer Chris Martin!

William Lillet published a study called ‘The waste of daylight’ in a bid to get people out of bed earlier by changing the nation’s clocks. His great-great grandson Chris Martin went on to have huge success with smash hits Clocks and Daylight, perhaps inspired by his forefather!

Currently, about 70 countries participate in Daylight Saving Time, though not necessarily on the same schedule as Ireland.

Ireland is located in the Greenwich Meant Time zone, sharing the same time as Britain, Iceland, Portugal and some countries in northwest Africa.

In the winter, with fewer hours of daylight overall, it’s important to seek out exposure to morning light where you can. Light is a strong cue to alert the internal clock, and daylight ensures it remains synchronised to the 24-hour day.

Maybe we should welcome shorter days as a health tonic. Turn off the TV earlier, allow yourself time to adjust to darkness and let your body switch on its melatonin production. Go to bed earlier, get the sleep you need and reap the improvements to your health.

