Council approves Primark €118m distribution centre for Newbridge

Gordon Deegan

Kildare County Council has given the green light for a new €118 million Primark distribution centre for Newbridge that is to deliver 482 full time and temporary jobs.

The all-island Penneys distribution centre at Great Connell, Newbridge when operational will employ 212 people.

This is in addition to the peak construction work force of 270 for the project.

Documents lodged with the application stated that the estimated capital spend of €118 million on the project includes €43 million construction costs for the base build by applicant, Barola Capital DAC which is Primark’s property investment arm.

An additional €75 million is to be spent by Primark on the internal fit out and equipment for the semi-automated centre.

Planning development contributions

Underlining the scale of the plan, Kildare County Council has attached a condition to the permission requiring the Primark company to pay €3.97 million in planning development contributions.

A planner’s report by Kildare County Council recommended that planning permission be granted after stating that the proposal is acceptable in principle due to Newbridge’s ‘key town’ status and that the proposal will increase employment in the town.

One of the largest clothing retailers in Europe, Primark operates 36 Penneys stores in Ireland.

Architects for the scheme, TODD Architects – which has designed Titanic Belfast – told the Council that the uniqueness of the internal specification required for such automation at the distribution centre “would render the unit one of the most leading edge Distribution Centres in Europe”.

The proposed attracted no third party objections. Instead, Managing Director of Murphy International Ltd, John G Murphy wrote to the council offering his firm’s support for the proposal.

The civil engineering firm own adjoining lands to the scheme from where it operates its HQ.

Economic growth

In a letter, Mr Murphy said: “Primark is an international retail company and their presence at this location, together with Lidl, KDP Ireland and Pfizer, will ensure the continued economic growth of Newbridge and aid in attracting future investment to the region.”

He said that the proposed development will be a welcome addition to the build out of these lands, contributing to the consolidation of the business park and boosting local employment opportunities.

Planning documents lodged with the application stated that in addition to direct employment, there will be substantial off site employment and economic activity associated with the supply of construction materials and provision of services such as professional firms supplying financial, architectural, engineering, legal and a range of other professional services to the project.

The project comprises a distribution warehouse facility of 64,550 sq metres and the amount of floor space in office accommodation is almost as large at 62,925 sq metres.

The proposed distribution centre – located 1.5km east of Newbridge town and 1.9km west of Junction 11 on the M7 motorway – is to operate seven days a week 24 hours a day.

The site – which will have capacity for 110 lorry parking spaces – is bounded by the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Rd.

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) lodged with the scheme stated that Primark’s existing distribution centre located 2km from the proposed development site uses a logistics systems that is “outdated and inefficient”.