Marcus inspires next generation at St Joseph’s NS

By Suzanne Pender

JUST like the boys from St Joseph’s NS, Carlow’s Marcus Lawler had ‘dared to believe’ – his Olympic-sized dreams ultimately securing him a place on Team Ireland in Tokyo 2020. Olympian Marcus was back in his old alma mater last week to inspire the next generation of athletes as part of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s schools’ programme Dare to Believe.

The programme aims to spread the message of resilience and healthy lifestyle through participation in sport using Team Ireland role models to bring the message to life. Marcus was the perfect ambassador to call to the Carlow town school, having enjoyed many happy years in the school himself.

“Marcus is a past pupil of St Joseph’s, so it was great to have him back to meet the pupils and to talk to them about his Olympic experience,” said principal Fergal Browne. “The boys loved talking to him. We had class races the week beforehand and then had the finals when Marcus was here and medals for the top two.”

Not only had the St Joseph’s boys the opportunity to compete against each other, but they were absolutely thrilled when Marcus also stepped up at the start line.

Even Mr Browne got in on the act and optimistically took on Marcus, too. “I’d have beaten him only I had the wrong shoes on,” Fergal quipped.

There’s no doubt Marcus’s visit to St Joseph’s NS inspired lots of the boys to forge their own Olympic dream.

“The kids really enjoyed it. We have a running track at the back of the school and since Marcus’s visit you can see the kids out there running on it a lot more,” said Fergal.