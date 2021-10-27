Road users urged to exercise caution with weather warnings in place

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged all road users to exercise caution this evening and into tomorrow due to weather warnings issued by Met Eireann for heavy rain fall.

An orange rainfall warning is in place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 5.30pm this evening until 6am on Thursday.

Status Orange – Rain warning for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow Following recent heavy rain today, there will be additional significant accumulations of rainfall this evening (Wednesday) and overnight with flooding in places.https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2021

Meanwhile, yellow rainfall warnings are in place for Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny and Kerry until Thursday morning.

It is expected that heavy rainfall will lead to some river flooding and localised surface flooding in these areas.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and avoid flooded roads as they can appear shallow and can have debris such as fallen trees.

The RSA has said pedestrians and cyclists should keep safe by making sure they can be seen. Cyclists are asked to make sure they have lights on their bike.

Road users affected by warnings for heavy rainfall are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.