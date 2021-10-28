Carlow youngsters link up with Ireland squads

Thursday, October 28, 2021

TWO Carlow youngsters have linked up with underage Ireland rugby squads for the first training camps of the 2020/21 season.

Coming off the back of the PwC Under-18 and Under-19 Inter-Provincial Championships, 96 players from the four Provinces and the IQ Rugby pathway have been called up to train with the National Age Grade squads at the Sport Ireland Campus and King’s Hospital.

Adam Deay (left)

Tullow RFC’s Adam Deay is part of the Under 18 Clubs squad, coached by Brendan O’Connor, former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and Daryl Maxwell and they will play against Italy at Benetto Treviso’s stadium Stadio Comunale Monigo on Saturday at 3pm.

Former Carlow minor footballer Stephen Smyth, who last month captained the Leinster U18 Schools side to Interprovincial glory, has been named on the Ireland U18 Schools squad. Smyth attends Kilkenny College.

Stephen Smyth
Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Ireland Under 19s and Ireland Under 18 Schools will put the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they come together for three-day camps at the Sport Ireland Campus from Wednesday.

Aiden McNulty has been named as Head Coach of Ireland Under 19s for the season ahead, with Andrew Browne and Mark Butler also part of the coaching team. Head Coach Paul Barr, meanwhile, will lead the Ireland Under 18 Schools alongside Assistant Coach Andi Kyriacou.

Commenting ahead of this week’s camps, Peter Smyth, the IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “The return of the National Age Grade squads is a real boost to everyone involved with the player pathway. Getting the opportunity to develop and assess players over the mid-term period is the first point of our National Age Grade season plan. The excellent work that the schools and clubs undertake are the bedrock of these National programmes.”

 

