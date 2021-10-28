CBS student awarded Naughton Scholarship

Raian Hossian has just scooped a major scholarship

By Elizabeth Lee

Raian Hossian, a student from CBS Carlow, has just scooped the prestigious Naughton scholarship award.

The Naughton Scholarships are a scheme of scholarships to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) at third level by students in Ireland and are worth €5,000 a year to the winners.

Raian is a former pupil of St Joseph’s NS in Carlow and always loved STEM subjects.

“When I was six years old, my parents bought a computer for the first time, and I absolutely loved it and I started feeling curious about how it worked. This sparked the flame of my curiosity for not just computers, but technology in general,” Raian said. “Having also studied both physics and applied maths, I want to use that knowledge and apply it to my designs to improve those ideas and improve the lives of people around me, whether it’s for making general life more convenient, helping people in developing countries, or even contributing to space exploration.”

“From the moment Raian entered the doors of the CBS, he displayed an immense curiosity in maths and the sciences,” Fiona Lennon, CBS school principal said. “We are all immensely proud of Raian and wish him every success as he begins his third level education studying mechanical engineering in UCD.”