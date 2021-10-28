Death notices and funeral announcements

Anthony O’Neill

2 Upr., Station Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 27th October 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved husband of the late Nan; sadly missed by his loving family Anthony, Gwen, Helena, Martin, Catherine, Theresa, Mary, Ann and Maureen, sister Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Friday morning for 10.30am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Anthony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link http://www.tullowparish.com

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Family flowers only. House private, please.

Annie (Nan) Byrne

(Coolkenno, Ballinavortha, Tullow, Co. Carlow) 26th October 2021 peacefully in her 90th year at Mountbellew Nursing Home Galway surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Predeceased by her sisters May, Kathleen and Rose.Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Tess and Pauline and son Gerry,grandchildren Michael, Maureen, Willie, Graham & partner Gina, Lee, Shane Justin Niamh & partner Tony, great-grandchildren Mia and Eva, nieces and nephews.Close friends near and far, staff and friends in Mountbellew Nursing Home and her good friend Dee in America.

Rest In Peace

Annie will be reposing at McCrea’s Funeral Home, Carnew (Y14EK24) from 5.00 pm on Thursday evening with removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am which can be viewed on Annie Byrne Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines and wearing of masks at all times.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Tullow Daycare Centre.

Enquiries to McCrea’s Funeral Home, Carnew 087 2888981.