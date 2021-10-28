Go-ahead given for extension at The Pres

By Suzanne Pender

A SUBSTANTIAL extension to Presentation College, Carlow has been approved this week and will now proceed to tender stage.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the announcement, which will see the construction of three additional classrooms, a large science lab and a universal-access bathroom.

“I am delighted to announce that a substantial extension to Presentation College has been pushed through to the tender phase of the project,” she said.

“This project will involve the construction of three new classrooms, a large science lab and a universal-access bathroom. I’d like to thank the Department of Education for this update and I will be keeping in contact with them to ensure the project continues as a matter of priority.”

The Carlow deputy added: “It is so important that our school children have the very best facilities and access to the best education we can provide for them. This extension project will offer both these things to students of Presentation College, Carlow.”