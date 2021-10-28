Murder victim found at home in Co Armagh named by police

By James Ward and Rebecca Black, PA

A man found murdered at a residential property in Co Armagh this week has been named by police as 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill.

PSNI detectives have issued a photograph of Mr Barriskill, along with a further appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of Mr Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.

“While our investigation is ongoing, I would again appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm on Tuesday 26 Oct, and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said it was the latest in a line of violent deaths across the North, and the second in Portadown in recent weeks.

“There can be no place for violence in our society and incidents like this deprive families of loved ones and leave lives irreparably damaged,” she said.

“My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who was found dead today and to the community in Whitesides Hill who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward and help police with their investigation as soon as possible.

“I would also ask that police be given space to carry out a full investigation and identify exactly what took place.”