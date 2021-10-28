New guidelines for nightclubs and live music venues published

New guidelines for nightclubs and live music venues have been published and will come into effect on Friday.

Tickets for entry to clubs and music venues will be required and must be purchased one hour prior to attending the event.

Electronic tickets should replace paper ones, the guidelines state.

Digital Covid passes along with photographic ID will also be required, including for those under-18 attending underage events.

Isolation rooms should also be available at venues for people who begin to display symptoms of Covid-19 at an event.

Performers will not be allowed to engage in “high risk” activities, such as “crowd surfing, moving through the crowd or throwing personal items into the crowd.”

They must also not encourage patrons to engage in risky activities, such as singing or chanting.

Customers may only approach the bar to order, pay for or collect food and drink, while maintaining social distancing of one metre.

The publication of the guidelines comes almost a week after clubs were allowed to open for the first time since the start of the pandemic last weekend.

There has been criticism from the industry over the delay in the new rules being drawn up as well as concern that measures like online ticketing will not be possible for some venues to implement.

The new guidelines are said to be “an important next step towards the full reopening of our economy and our society” and are likely to be in place until “at least next Spring”.

The rules apply to premises that have late licences, have live entertainment like a DJ or band and dance floors.